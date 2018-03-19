Father accused of snatching child from DCYF facing judge - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Father accused of snatching child from DCYF facing judge

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man accused of taking his baby while in DCYF care in Rhode Island and taking her to Florida is now back in the Ocean State.

State Police say they arrested 38-year-old Daniel Campos on Friday and held him without bail.

Campos and his girlfriend Gabriela Paz were arrested earlier this month after they took their three-year-old daughter and fled to Jacksonville, Florida.

The infant was not hurt.

Campos is scheduled to face a judge in Providence Superior Court in April.

