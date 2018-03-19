Car drives into Mansfield massage parlor

By: Anthony Vega

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Mansfield Police are investigating after a car drove into a building Monday afternoon.

According to the department’s Facebook page, they responded to School Street where they found a Hyundai SUV inside Elements Massage.

Mansfield Police say one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say in total three stores were impacted by the crash.

“The stores [a]ffected by the accident are Hilliards, Element Massage, and Right Foot Shoes,” said the department on Facebook.

The accident is still under investigation

