Car drives into Mansfield massage parlor - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Car drives into Mansfield massage parlor

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) —  Mansfield Police are investigating after a car drove into a building Monday afternoon.

According to the department’s Facebook page, they responded to School Street where they found a Hyundai SUV inside Elements Massage.

Mansfield Police say one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say in total three stores were impacted by the crash.

“The stores [a]ffected by the accident are Hilliards, Element Massage, and Right Foot Shoes,” said the department on Facebook.

The accident is still under investigation

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

