Pawtucket Police: Man steals 9 bags of frozen shrimp

PAWTUCKET, R.I (WLNE) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole over $200 worth of shrimp from a Stop and Shop.

Pawtucket Police say the male suspect entered the supermarket on Cottage Street last week and stole nine bags of shrimp. The man fled in a silver car after putting the shrimp inside his own reusable bags.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately in his forties or early fifties. He was wearing a blue and red jacket with black sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on this suspect, contact police at 401-727-9100 ext 756.

