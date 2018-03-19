Opioid Crisis: Trump calls for death penalty

President Trump vowing to get serious when it comes to the Opioid crisis. He outlined his new plan during a speech in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday afternoon.

"We will defeat this crisis,” said Trump. “We will protect our beautiful children and we will ensure that tomorrow is better, brighter, stronger and greater than ever before."

The President calling for the death penalty to be an option for high volume drug dealers.

"They will kill thousands of people during our lifetime and they'll get caught and they'll get 30 days in jail, or they'll go away for a year, or they'll be fined. And, yet if you kill one person you get the death penalty or you go away for life,” said Trump.

As part of his new plan, the President saying he wants to expand prevention efforts. That includes increased federal funding for the development of non-addictive painkillers, tackling the problem of over prescribing and boosting education through among other things more informative public service announcements.

President Trump also calling for reducing the supply of illicit drugs renewing his push to cut funding for sanctuary cities... and echoing calls for a border wall.

"90 percent of the heroin in America comes from our Southern border where eventually the Democrats will agree with us and will build the wall to keep the damn drugs out,” said Trump.

The President also touching on the importance of the availability of overdose reversal drugs like narcan.

Monday was the President's first visit to New Hampshire since taking office.

He was met with a slew of protesters.

