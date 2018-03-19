Smithfield police seek armed robbery suspect

By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Police search for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gun point on Putnam Pike.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after robbing the Speedway convenience store with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun on Saturday morning. He left the store with cash, scratch tickets, and cigarettes.

The suspect was wearing a red and black “camo” mask. He is described as a white male, 5’6” tall, he was wearing a dark winter jacket with fur lined hood, and dark pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Smithfield Police Department Detective Division at (401) 231-2500.

