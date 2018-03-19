150 Providence students heading to D.C. 'March for Our Lives' - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

150 Providence students heading to D.C. 'March for Our Lives'

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Student activists in Providence are taking their fight for stricter gun control to the nation's capital, days after roughly 1,000 students marched to the State House.

Nearly 150 of these students are joining a nationwide movement, called the March for Our Lives. It’s organized by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

One of the students going is Musah Sesay, 16, of Classical High School. "There's an issue here and we really need to start talking about it,” he said. “I hope that the youth can really spark that discussion.”

Sesay is calling on the president to take action by instituting gun buybacks and raising the minimum purchasing age to 21, for starters. "So many students are united against one common enemy that affects them in different ways and different shapes," said Sesay. "At the end of the day, the statistics are still there that there's more guns than people in the country and not everyone really needs a gun or has a gun, so why are there so many guns?"

The Providence Student Union organized the trip, with the help of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence. They’re looking for community members to help sponsor their journey. For more information, click here.

