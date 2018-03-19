Trial underway for father accused of killing 10-year-old daughter

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - The trial of a Pawtucket father accused of killing his 10-year-old daughter is now underway.

Jorge DePina brought his daughter to the hospital in 2013, but it was too late.

She was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say she was malnourished, had bruises, bite marks, and burns all over her body.

Today, the defense and state touched on her eating habits and her tendency to throw-up.

As the trial unfolds, we'll see videos taken on a camera found in DePina's home that show child abuse.

