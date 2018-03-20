Funding, staffing among issues with R.I. emergency 911 system

By John Krinjak

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- When you call 911 in Rhode Island, just what are you dialing into? The answer, many say, is a system that lacks money, training, technology and manpower.

"When they are understaffed, the calls were being on hold for up to 2 minutes and 47 seconds. That is not right and that cannot stand because lives are at stake," said Rep. Bob Lancia of Cranston.

At a meeting in Cranston Monday night, FCC Commissioner Michael O'Reilly said 60% of 911 fees collected in Rhode Island last year, like those which appear on your phone bill, went somewhere other than the 911 system, and into the General Fund.

"We have an obligation to call out states that are effectively stealing needed funds from public safety to use for other purposes," said O'Reilly.

He says Rhode Island is one of the worst offenders in the country. In fact it's number two when it comes to the so-called "fee diversion."

Doctors say some of that diverted money could be used for lifesaving medical training for those in 911 call centers.

"A properly trained dispatcher can identify within 60 seconds that someone is not conscious and is not breathing normally and can instruct a person in CPR," said emergency physician Joseph Lauro.

Many public safety officials say the lack of new technology in the state's system--things like like texting 911 and GPS tracking of cell phones--can put lives at risk as well.

"It affects our response times. We have to ask where is the cross street, where are you exactly//those are minutes that are lost, and those are minutes that could be life and death," said Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist.

Governor Raimondo was not at Monday night's meeting, but her office tells us the Governor would support a so-called restricted account for 911 fees collected in Rhode Island, so the money would not go into the General Fund like it does now.

The "Next Generation" 911 system is set to launch later this year, which would allow you to text 911 in an emergency.

