Reports: Hurley Speaks With Officials From UConn & Pitt, Will Meet With URI Tuesday To Discuss Future

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

As first reported by ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Dan Hurley spoke with officials from UConn & Pitt Monday afternoon, discussing head coaching vacanies for the men's basketball programs at the universities. Both schools are reportedly courting Hurley as their top choice to hire. A decision has reportedly not been made by Hurley yet and he is weighing his options. The ESPN report says Hurley will meet with URI Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn Tuesday to discuss his future and will then determine his next actions. Hurley led Rhode Island to its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance this season and guided the Rams to the first Atlantic 10 regular season title in program history. Hurley has spent the past six seasons in Kingston.