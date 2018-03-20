FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas

By: The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal agents tell The Washington Post that a package bomb exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas.

Spokeswomen for the FBI and the ATF say both agencies are at the scene.

The explosion happened at the facility just northeast of San Antonio sometime around 1 a.m., said FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee.

ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong said that early indications are that no one was injured.

