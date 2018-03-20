Fourth Storm on the way for March

Sunny and cool outside for our last Winter morning, Spring officially begins this afternoon at 12:15PM. Winter isn't done with us yet though. Increasing clouds this afternoon with highs only around 40°. Tonight clouds continue to increase with lows in the 20s.

*A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into place at 8AM tomorrow through 8AM Thursday for inland locations. A WINTER STORM WATCH in place for the same time frame for areas farther to the south.*

Wednesday, rain snow for the morning, becoming steadier and heavier for the late afternoon. Increasing winds with gusts 35-45 MPH. Most locations will change over to all snow by evening. Mid 30s. A HIGH WIND WATCH in place for coastal locations. Wednesday night, snow with rain mixing in at times at the coastline.

Thursday morning, early morning snow, some sun for the afternoon. Remaining windy. Snowfall accumulation of 3-6" with a locations Northwest of 95 6"-12". Low 40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy. Around 30°.