Dozens of dogs seized from condemned home

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — More than two dozen dogs have been seized from a condemned home in Smithfield.

Investigators were at the residence on Pleasant View Avenue for several hours Tuesday morning. They responded after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

ABC6 News was told that 25 dogs were removed, including French bulldogs and bulldog mixed breeds. The animals will now be checked out by veterinary staff in order to see what condition they are in.

It is unclear at the point who owns the dogs, or if they are facing charges at this time.

Among the investigators on scene were police from Smithfield, Glocester, North Providence, and the Rhode Island SPCA.

