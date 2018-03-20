PawSox to become ‘Osos Polares’ for Tuesday home games

By: Melissa Randall

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The PawSox have a new name for nearly all Tuesday home games this season. They will become the ‘Osos Polares’ which translates to polar bears.

In partnership with Minor League Baseball, the team announced the new initiative with the Latino community at the Ella Risk Elementary School in Central Falls Tuesday morning.

The students, a large majority of whom are Hispanic, erupted when heard the news. They got even louder and more excited after finding out they were getting ticket

“They'll notice that when they come to the games they'll have different food offerings than they normally see, the video board will also have Spanish words on it as well, Spanish music. We want the experience there to be very genuine. Very authentic,” explained Rob Crain, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing about what fans can expect.

The PawSox are one of 33 teams among the 160 in the Minor League to participate.

The first ‘Osos Polares’ game will be Tuesday, April 10th at 6:15 pm.

