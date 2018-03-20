URI Head Coach Dan Hurley in Talks with UConn, Pitt

By: Scott Cook

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) -- Just three days after the University of Rhode Island's exit from the NCAA Tournament, head coach Dan Hurley could be on the move.

Hurley spoke with the University of Connecticut and the University of Pittsburgh on the phone yesterday. Numerous sources say UConn is all in on making Hurley their next head coach.

This after Hurley helped lead the Rams to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

"I could give a crap about about who's got an opening or anywhere. I haven't thought about it for a second. I could care less about any other school in the country that's looking for a coach or who talks about me on social media," Hurley said on Saturday after the Rams suffered a 25 point loss to Duke in the second round of the tournament.

"My heart and my mind are with this program and with these players."

But now the 45–year–old could be leaving the team he created such a tight bond with.

"It's disappointing," said URI student, Mike Foley. "I mean seeing him walk off with E.C (Matthews) crying afterward, he's got a connection with the team. It would be disappointing seeing him go."

Sources say the University of Connecticut, with it's proud basketball tradition is a front runner to sign Hurley.

"You've got to do what you got to do, and at the end of the day, he did great for URI,"said student Kayla Ezeala. "UConn is just going to have a great coach I guess."

The University of Pittsburgh is also in the mix to sign Hurley and can offer him more money than either UConn or URI.

"It's tough to hear," said URI student Ben Herbster. "He's a great coach, it would be tough to see him go. He's done so much for this program, but obviously he would be moving on to bigger and better things. He's such a good coach."

Rhode Island can still re–sign Hurley, but the program cannot offer him as much money or as much prestige as either Connecticut or Pittsburgh.

