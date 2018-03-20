Schools to close Wednesday as nor'easter approaches - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

By: The Associated Press

Posted by: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence Public Schools will be closed tomorrow due to predicted winter storm conditions.        

The school district made the announcement to shutdown schools Wednesday as the state prepares for the fourth major storm to hit the region in three weeks.  

The National Weather Service says a coastal storm could dump over a foot of snow in northern Rhode Island.        

Northern parts of the state are under a winter storm warning from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.        

National Grid will have 200 line crews on hand to deal with outages.

