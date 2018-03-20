New Chick-Fil-A to open in Attleboro - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Chick-Fil-A to open in Attleboro

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — In just a few days the newest Chick-Fil-A franchise is set to open in Attleboro.

The new Washington Street restaurant will open on Thursday.

Officials said the first 100 adults through the door will get free Chick-Fil-A meals for a year.

However, customers cannot set up camp until Wednesday morning.

Franchise owners will be on hand for a free family friendly celebration that day, even with snow in the forecast.

The location will employ up to 100 workers.

This will be the third local franchise with stores already in Warwick and Seekonk.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

