Gov. closes state offices as 4th nor'easter looms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In the face of a 4th nor'easter on Wednesday, Governor Raimondo announced state offices will be closed as a precaution.

The Governor, who is working with other safety officials including RIEMA, and National Grid, reminded Rhode Islanders to prepare for the storm ahead.

"I urge Rhode Islanders to prepare for the major winter storm that's coming tomorrow. I've closed state government and ask employers to provide their employees with flexibility so that our crews can clear our roads," Raimondo said. "While this storm will not come until later morning, it's expected to be its heaviest during the evening commute and will likely linger until early Thursday."

A press release issued by the Governor's Office Tuesday night also listed the following preparedness tips:

Stay off the roads. If travel is absolutely necessary, ensure your vehicle is ready for safe winter driving. Keep the gas tank at least half-full and have a Winter Emergency Car Kit in the trunk.

Check on your at risk neighbors, family and friends. Bring pets and companion animals inside during winter weather.

Prepare for possible power outages. Fully charge your cellphone, laptop, and other electronic devices before the storm if power outages are expected. The National Grid number is 1-800-465-1212.

Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries.

Don't crowd the plow. Keep yourself and our plow drivers safe. If you can't see their rear-mirror, they can't see you.

Continue to monitor media for emergency information and follow instructions from public safety officials. Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies, including downed power lines and gas leaks.

Make sure you know the locations of your local warming centers and shelters.

