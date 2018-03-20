Austin authorities: Another explosion reported - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Posted by: Rachael Perry

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.        

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.        

It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.   

6:58 p.m.       

The FBI says a suspicious package reported at a FedEx distribution center near the Austin airport ``contained an explosive device.''        

In a statement Tuesday evening, the FBI said no one was injured when law enforcement responded to a report of a suspicious package at the facility around 6:20 a.m.        

Hours earlier, a separate package exploded at a FedEx shipping center in Schertz, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Austin.        

The FBI said both packages were related to the other four bombings that have rocked Austin since March 2, killing two people and badly wounding four others.

