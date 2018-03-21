Reports: Hurley Receives Large Offer From Pitt, Weighing Options With UConn & URI Still In Play

By Nick Coit

According to reports Tuesday, the latest on Dan Hurley is that he's weighing his options. The URI men's basketball coach reportedly receiving a large offer from Pitt, which Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports says was a multi-year deal worth $3 million per year. Rothstein also saying that UConn & URI would not be able to match that salary, but the two schools were still in play for the coach. Multiple reports Tuesday saying Hurley was at the Ryan Center meeting with URI officials, who have not commented on the situation. A decision is reportedly likely to be made soon by Hurley.