Reports: Hurley Receives Large Offer From Pitt, Weighing Options - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Reports: Hurley Receives Large Offer From Pitt, Weighing Options With UConn & URI Still In Play

Posted: Updated:

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

According to reports Tuesday, the latest on Dan Hurley is that he's weighing his options. The URI men's basketball coach reportedly receiving a large offer from Pitt, which Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports says was a multi-year deal worth $3 million per year. Rothstein also saying that UConn & URI would not be able to match that salary, but the two schools were still in play for the coach. Multiple reports Tuesday saying Hurley was at the Ryan Center meeting with URI officials, who have not commented on the situation. A decision is reportedly likely to be made soon by Hurley.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.