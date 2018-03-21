Parkland students speak at forum

By: News Staff

Posted by: Anthony Vega

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Six students from Parkland, Florida spoke in Boston Tuesday about the deadly shooting at their high school and the movement they have created in its wake.

The group was at the “Institute of Politics” at Harvard’s Kennedy School to take part in a panel discussion called “Never Again: How Parkland Students Are Changing the Conversation on Guns.”

Rather than waiting on leaders in Washington to make a move, these students are trying to get young people to the polls to hold their elected officials accountable.

“We’re trying to show people that this isn't an issue of democrats or republicans it's an issue of life or death,” said Parkland survivor, Alex Wind.

“Everyone just needs to continue this conversation continue talking, because if they are on the side of death and unneeded violence, they are on the wrong side of history,” said Parkland survivor, Ryan Deitsch.

The Parkland students are heading to Washington, D.C. this weekend for the “March For Our Lives” on Saturday.

