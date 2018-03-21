Catholic school in Westerly closing

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Catholic school in Westerly will be closing at the end of the school year.

According to the Diocese of Providence, St. Pius X Regional Academy will be closing as a result of a rapid decline in enrollment and increased financial deficits.

“A sharp, projected decline in student enrollment as a result of a large graduating eighth grade class this year would increase an already mounting deficit at the school,” said the Diocese of Providence in a press released sent to ABC6 News on Tuesday.

There are 118 students enrolled in the school.

“[St. Pius X] will make every effort to place students at other Catholic schools in the region,” said the Diocese of Providence.

An informational meeting for parents will be held Thursday, March 22nd at 6:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Church.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018