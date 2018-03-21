Customers camp out for free food at Chick–Fil–A despite nor'easter

By: Melissa Randall

Email: mrandall@abc6.com

Twitter: @MRandallABC6

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WLNE)— More than a dozen people are prepared to weather Wednesday's nor'easter, in a tent, so they can win free food.

The fabric shelters have been set up in the parking lot of the new Chick–Fil–A on Washington Street in Attleboro. The restaurant doesn't open until tomorrow, but the first 100 adults in line when they do will get free meals for a year.

Mark Mckay of Norton says he's planned ahead for the conditions and is prepared to stay the full 24 hours.

"I've got my ice fishing shanty and a little portable heater and I'm all layered up. So I'm good," he said.

Chick–Fil–A did invite the group to go inside for a bit to warm up. A representative from the company tells ABC6 News they are monitoring the storm carefully. If it gets too bad they may have to stop the promotion.

(C) WLNE–TV 2018