Gov. Raimondo Applauds School and State Closures in Prep for St - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gov. Raimondo Applauds School and State Closures in Prep for Storm

Posted: Updated:

In a press conference early Wednesday morning, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo said the on-coming storm was the reason why she decided to close state government for the day. 

She said she was also relieved many Rhode Island schools closed for the day too.

"I think they did the right thing," said Raimondo. "We don't want our kids stuck on school buses. That's a dangerous situation."

The governor expressed relief that Rhode Island school kids were home Wednesday, to avoid what happened back in the December Debacle of 2007.

"We've lived that before and it's a scary place to be," she said. "We've learned from the past and we are playing it safe, which I believe is the right thing to do."

The December Debacle snowstorm was supposed to hit in the late afternoon and evening, but snow started falling and sticking by noon, causing an early dismissal from Rhode Island schools.

The ensuing traffic jam along with heavy snowfall created a nightmare on the roads, as drivers and school buses were stuck for hours on end.

Governor Raimondo said the debacle is why she decided to keep state employees home Wednesday and she's glad schools did the same thing.

"Maybe it's the mother in me, " Raimondo said, "but I erred on the side of caution and safety. It's one day. And I felt for the safety of state employees, their families, and our road crews, it was the right thing to do."

Not all schools were closed Wednesday, however. Many in Southeastern Massachusetts had early dismissals.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.