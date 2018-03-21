Opioid Crisis: Gov. Baker looking to crack down on fentanyl - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Opioid Crisis: Gov. Baker looking to crack down on fentanyl

BOSTON, MA (WLNE) —Governor Charlie Baker is looking to go after drug dealers peddling fentanyl. He wants to strengthen Massachusetts laws to help police crack down on the dangerous synthetic drug.

"It's gone from being a part of the story to being a significant, major driving part of the story with respect to deaths from overdoses in the Commonwealth,” said Baker.

In the Bay State fentanyl deaths have been significantly on the rise. In 2014, 30 percent of overdose deaths were tied to fentanyl. In 2017, that number rose to 80 percent.

Governor Baker now pointing to legislation he introduced last fall aimed at lowering those stats.

"The first thing it does is move from a standard that defined the number of grams of heroin/fentanyl or fentanyl only mix to simply say if the fentanyl is present that would be grounds to arrest somebody,” said Baker.

In neighboring Rhode Island, fentanyl is also a major problem. In 2016 more than 50 percent of overdose deaths  were said to involve the drug.

Current Rhode Island law classifies fentanyl as a schedule 1 controlled substance.

According to state police, a person can be charged with drug trafficking if fentanyl is found in any drug mixture with another schedule 1 substance, like heroin.

