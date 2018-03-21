Salve Regina, Eruzione To Play in DIII Frozen Four in Lake Placid

The Salve Regina University men's ice hockey team faces University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III national tournament on March 23, at 3 p.m, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

GAME PROGRAM

Download your digital copy of the NCAA Championship Program by clicking HERE.

BROADCASTS

Andrew Pezzelli and Ryan Costa will provide the Salve Regina broadcast live from Herb Brooks Arena (Audio-Only) while Ralph Bednarczyk and Ray Biggs will provide the call for the NCAA on their live stream (Video and Audio).

SOCIALIZE

LAST TIME OUT FOR SALVE REGINA - SALVE REGINA 4, NICHOLS 3 - MARCH 17, 2018

Frankie Sullivan scored his second goal of the evening with 4:21 remaining to break a 3-3 tie.

The Bison pulled senior netminder Colin Brennan for the extra attacker with under a minute to play, but the Seahawks defense held strong and preserved the win to punch their ticket to the Frozen Four.

Salve Regina opened the scoring just 12 seconds into the contest when freshman John McLean's long wrister deflected off a body and past senior netminder Colin Brennan (Chester, N.J.).

The Bison knotted the score at one at 11:01 on Vincent Crivello's team-leading 16th tally of the season.

After the Seahawks took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by freshman Erik Udahl at 15:53, the Bison struck back just 16 seconds later to tie it at two. Senior captain Scott Cuthrell cradled the puck on his backhand through the slot, and Menta banged in his rebound for his eight of the campaign.

In the second, Salve Regina scored with 1:55 remaining in the stanza as freshman Frank Sullivan ripped a wrist shot from the left circle past Brennan. Virgili tied the game on the PP with a wrister from the top of the left circle at 7:02 before Sullivan's second marker of the night with 4:21 remaining gave the Seahawks the win.

Salve Regina went 1-for-3 on the powerplay while holding the Bison to 1-for-4 on the man advantage. The Seahawks faced three straight penalty kills in the third period. Allowing the one goal to tie the game at 3-3, but halting the following two chances to preserve a tie game.

Blake Wojtala (Trenton, Mich.) made 23 saves in the victory to improve to 19-5-2 on the season.

Brennan stopped 30 shots in the loss to fall to 12-7-3 between the pipes for the Bison.

No team scored back-to-back goals in the game. The Bison tied the game three times, but ran out of time trying to find a fourth equalizer.

Full Recap: http://salveathletics.com/sports/mice/2017-18/releases/20180317yy3vni

LAST TIME OUT FOR WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT - WISC.-STEVENS POINT 5, ADRIAN 2 - MARCH 17, 2018

Just 1:09 into the game, sophomore Kelly O'Brien put home a backhanded shot to give UW-Stevens Point an early 1-0 lead.

Midway through the opening period, freshman forward Zach Zech tallied a pair of goals in the span of 4:31 to put the Pointers up 3-0 in the first period.

In the closing minute, Taylor McCloy scored for Adrian to cut into the UWSP lead entering the second period.

Midway through the second period, Trevor Boyd scored to pull Adrian within one of UWSP.

At the 16:32 mark, senior defenseman Nathan Harris scored his first goal of the season to put UWSP up 4-2 late in the third period.

With 32 seconds remaining in regulation, sophomore Brennen Miller scored an empty-net goal to seal the UWSP victory.

Senior goaltender Max Milosek recorded 32 saves for the Pointers.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"In October, when we first met as a team, we said 'if you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together'. As a coaching staff we tried to instill this principle with in the team. This is a very close group of players who, over the last six months, have taken on a 'go together' mentality. Having this opportunity to represent Salve Regina University in the Frozen Four is an honor for our team." - head coach Zech Klann

TODAY'S SALVE REGINA MEN'S ICE HOCKEY FACT(S) YOU CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT

Salve Regina earned the university's first ever at-large selection for any sport and given a bye into the NCAA quarterfinals.

Salve Regina's early season success helped it gain an at-large bid despite losing to Nichols in the conference semifinals. The Seahawks repaid the favor to the Bison in the quarterfinals, elimintaing the Bison from the tournament.

Wins over perennial NCAA contenders such as Norwich, Adrian, and UMass Boston in non-conference play, coupled with regular-season success throughout the difficult conference schedule, helped the Seahawks work their way into the national conversation.

The Seahawks have gone 8-1 this season when facing opponents who were ranked at the time of the contest.

Head coach Zech Klann is in his first season at the helm of the Seahawks program. He was named CCC Coach of the Year, guiding his squad to a 21-5-2 record, resetting the best mark in Salve Regina history.

Jack Billings, Nick Cyr, Danny Eruzione, Vincenzo Renda, and Blake Wojtala represented the Seahawks on the CCC All-Conference squad.

Blake Wojtala named CCC Goaltender of the Year

Program's all-time leader in wins (43) and shutouts (8)

Salve Regina ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation this season, highest ranking in program history.

Jack Billings (19g-26a-45) set new program records for points and assists in a single season.

Ranks eighth in the nation in points per game scoring.

Senior captain Pat Thompson has the most games played in program history (104). He has played 20 more games than the next closest player on the Seahawks roster.

Danny Eruzione ranks fourth in the nation in points per game scoring for freshman (10g-25a-35).

Eruzione is nephew to Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 United States Olympic team that won the Gold Medal, and notably the Miracle on Ice over the Russians.

WHAT'S UP NEXT

The two victors of the semifinal round will play in the National Championship game on Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m. ET.