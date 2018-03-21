Pawtucket keeps schools open, and parents are glad

By Alana Cerrone

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) - For Jaime Lynn Laliberte, picking up her daughter from early dismissal at Goff Junior High is no inconvenience. "They should've actually finished the whole day," she says.

She thinks it's much better than her not having school at all, especially since the snow hadn't made an appearance.

Manuel Dasilva stepped in to help out his daughter. "It’s a good thing I am able to pick up my grandson because if not my daughter would have to lose some time out of work."

Pawtucket is one of the only districts to have class today, even though Governor Gina Raimondo closed state offices and most schools followed suit.

Governor Raimondo said Wednesday, "it's a tough call you know. It's a tough call. You make the best decision you can with the information you have."

Laliberte says some of the snow days so far were called for.

But today would've been a waste. And for her daughter, a day in school in March is better than a day in school at the end of June.

" Summertime is their time. So I feel for these kids."

