RI State Police advise drivers to stay off roads in face of 4th nor'easter

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As the 4th nor'easter intensifies, Rhode Island State Police advise motorists to stay of the roads.

“Even small amounts of snow can create dangerous driving conditions,” said Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “The best way to stay safe is by staying off the roads.”

Meteorologists are expecting heavy, wet snow, that will intensify as the evening progresses. Combined with wind gusts, there is concern for downed trees and power lines.

The Rhode Island State Police also offered the following safety tips:

Don’t drive if you don’t have to. Allow the plows and sanding crews to do their jobs

If you must go out, make sure your vehicle is clear of snow and ice before you leave. Failure to do is against the law and poses a hazard for you and other motorists.

Wear your seatbelt. It’s the best protection in any kind of weather, but especially during dangerous driving conditions.

Take it slow and allow plenty of distance between your car and others on the road. Even if you think you can drive well in snow, many people can’t.

Don’t assume that four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicles make it safe to drive in the snow. Snow can be as slippery as ice, reducing traction and control.

If you’re involved in an accident or your car skids off the road, call 911 and stay with your vehicle if it is safe to do so until police and rescue crews arrive.

Don’t try to pass a snowplow or sander. The safest place to be is behind them, after they’ve cleared the road, not in front of them trying to blaze your own trail.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018