Spring storm bringing potentially messy Thursday AM commute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The snow took its time getting here, but now that the flakes are flying plow drivers are gearing up for a potentially long night ahead.

"All we can do is stand by, be at the ready, and be ready to treat it before morning rush hour if necessary," said RIDOT plow driver Mike Cinquegrano.

Rhode Island State Police are discouraging drivers from venturing out overnight.

"If you don't have to go out, don't. Stay off the roads, let the plows do their work. Give them an opportunity to clear the roads so they're ready for the morning," said Sgt. Charles LaValley of Rhode Island State Police.

Given the timing of the storm, the morning rush could be messy. Troopers are asking commuters to do their part.

"Clear your car off, clear the snow off your car, it's unsafe and illegal," said LaValley.

And as the fourth Nor'easter of March picks up steam, drivers are taking it all in stride.

"It's just New England weather. Just another day in New England. Happy second day of spring," said Bill Maine of Richmond.