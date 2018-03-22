Reports: URI coach to sign with UConn

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — While nothing has been confirmed yet, there are at least two Connecticut-based news outlets that are reporting that URI Head Coach Dan Hurley and the University of Connecticut agreed to a deal Wednesday night.

This comes just five days after URI was bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Duke.

Hurley has been at URI since 2012 and led the Rams to the second round of the tournament the past 2 seasons, something that has never been done in program history.

ABC6 News was on the URI campus two days ago when rumors started to swirl about Hurley interviewing with the UConn and the University of Pittsburgh.

Students told ABC6 they had a hunch he might be on to bigger and better things after turning a struggling Rams team into back-to-back conference champions in his six years at the school.

You got to do what you've got to do. and at the end of the day, he did great for URI. and UConn is just going to have a great coach I guess,” said URI student, Kayla Ezeala.

“Disappointing! I mean, seeing him walk off with E.C. crying afterwards. I mean, he’s got a connection with the team. Would be disappointing seeing him leaving,” said Mike Foley, a student at URI.

Both sources say that Hurley’s deal with UConn is worth around $3.1 million annually. However, neither could confirm that.

Again, nothing is confirmed on this just yet, but where there is smoke there is usually fire.

ABC6 will continue to search for details and report them as they are confirmed to us.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018