URI head men's basketball coach signs with UConn

URI head men’s basketball coach signs with UConn

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — URI head men’s basketball Coach Dan Hurley is on the move. ABC6 Sports Director Nick Coit has confirmed that Hurley has struck a deal with the University of Connecticut.

Hurley has been at URI since 2012 and led the Rams to the second round of the tournament the past two seasons, something that has never been done in program history.

Last week we were on campus when the rumors of his departure started swirling. Students say they had a hunch he might be on to bigger and better things after turning a struggling Rams team into back-to-back conference champions in his six years at the school.

“You got to do what you've got to do. And at the end of the day, he did great for URI and UConn is just going to have a great coach I guess,” said URI student, Kayla Ezeala.

“Disappointing! I mean, seeing him walk off with E.C. crying afterwards. I mean, he’s got a connection with the team. Would be disappointing seeing him leaving,” said Mike Foley, a student at URI.

ABC6 News is working on getting more details on Hurley’s contract with the Huskies.

***This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.

