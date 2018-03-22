Taunton Catholic school closing at the end of school year

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Another Catholic school in Southern New England is closing its doors at the end of the school year due to a decline in enrollment and financial problems.

“Taunton Catholic schools have experienced a significant decline in enrollment resulting in considerable financial challenges,” said the Diocese of Fall River in a statement sent to ABC6 News Wednesday.

Additionally, the Diocese says the serious building issues at St. Mary’s is another reason why they are closing.

Parents can attend a meeting with the Catholic Schools Office Leadership Team on Thursday, March 22nd at 6:30 p.m. in Coyle and Cassidy High School and Middle School’s auditorium.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018