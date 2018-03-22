UPDATE: Fall River firefighter reunited with dress hat taken fol - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Fall River firefighter reunited with dress hat taken following St. Patrick's Day Parade.

By: Anthony Vega (Updated by Sam Vaccaro)

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Fall River firefighter has been reunited with the dress uniform hat was snatched after the Newport St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17th.

According to the Newport Police Department’s Facebook page, Fall River Fire Lieutenant Brian Platt’s hat was taken from his head at West Deck in Newport by a young woman after the parade.

In a Facebook post Friday, Lieutenant Platt said that his hat had been found, thanking the public for their help and concern.

The firefighter said the hat contains items of sentimental value such as his “lost brother’s Mass cards,” which are tucked inside the hat.

“Mistakes happen, but for sentimental reasons, I would just like my hat back... no questions asked,” said Lt. Platt on Facebook.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

