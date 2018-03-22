Firefighter’s dress hat taken after Newport St. Patrick’s Day pa - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Firefighter’s dress hat taken after Newport St. Patrick’s Day parade

By: Anthony Vega

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Fall River firefighter’s dress hat was snatched after the Newport St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

According to the Newport Police Department’s Facebook page, Fall River Fire Lieutenant Brian Platt’s hat was taken from his head at West Deck in Newport by a young woman.

The firefighter says the hat contains items of sentimental value such as his “lost brother’s Mass cards,” which are tucked inside the hat.

“Mistakes happen, but for sentimental reasons, I would just like my hat back... no questions asked,” said Lt. Platt on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lt. Platt’s hat should contact the Fall River Fire Department at 508-324-2743 or the Newport Police Department at 401-847-1306.

