Parents frustrated with snow days

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@chloeleshner

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- There have been several snow days as a result of the 4 nor'easters this month and some parents are growing weary of snow days. Some are frustrated that classes were canceled for Wednesday before it even snowed. All of these snow days are posing a problem for some who have to take off of work or find care for their kids. Since there was never any snow Wednesday, some parents are looking to place blame.

It was back to school for students across the state on Thursday, after Wednesdays snow day that never was.

"Somebody missed the boat and now we're going to school during the snow! A lot of people were inconvenienced. Millions of dollars were spent yesterday on services and people that were out of work people who have to watch their kids," says John Kopp of Warwick.

With light snow fall Thursday, a few schools opted for a 2 hour delay but Warwick Schools went on as normal, parents glad to get their kids back in class.

"No delay. Nope we've been through a lot worse than this," says Mary Llamas of Warwick.

Only 1 district in Rhode Island stayed open on Wednesday, many schools canceling before a single snow flake even fell.

Phil Thornton, the Superintendent of Warwick Schools, says he made the decision based on the forecast and given the same information, would do it again, as student safety is the top concern.

Some parents say the state offices closing may have encouraged schools to follow suit.

"I think the state made the wrong cal. Like 99% of the schools closed yesterday so I think the whole state got it wrong," says Jonathan Smith.

After this month, many school districts are getting close to their allotted number of snow days for the year and will have to get creative with how to make them up or tack days on in the summer.

"There goes summertime vacations," says Smith.

A bit of a different tune out of Westerly, the Superintendent there taking to facebook to admit he regrets making the call so early.

