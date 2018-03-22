Man charged with animal cruelty in Smithfield faces judge

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — One of the men charged after hundreds of animals were found living in squalor in a Smithfield home earlier this week faced a judge on Thursday.

Michael Williams was held without bail following a brief court appearance.

On Tuesday, 25 dogs, more than 300 snakes and more than 100 rats were taken from his home.

Williams and Michael Ramos were both charged with among other things, 25 counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals.

Williams does have a criminal history. Last year, he was arrested on 11 counts of animal cruelty. We're told some of the same dogs seized back then were taken again this week.

"The court has the option to impose restrictions once there's a conviction of animal cruelty and that didn't occur in this case. We're certainly going to be looking for that upon conviction this time,” said Earl Newman a Special Agent for the Rhode Island SPCA.

Newman says it is very frustrating when situation's like this happens.

"It's out of our control. I know animal control in Smithfield has been blamed for this and it's got nothing to do with them. If the court doesn't impose the restriction then we can't legally do anything,” said Newman.

Officials believe the animals were being bread for sale. The snakes and rats were taken to a local pet store for the time being. The dogs have been split up among several local shelters.

"I received an update while we were in court that one of the dogs that is in the care of another agency is being brought in for surgery this morning. So, they did have some pretty significant health issues as well,” said Newman.

Williams is also charged with a marijuana charge because a grow operation was uncovered at the home.

Ramos did not appear he court Thursday we're told he was released from custody earlier this week.

