Cat food recalled after concerns of Listeria contamination

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Oregon-based Radagast Pet Food, Inc. is recalling several of their “Rad Cat” cat food products die to concerns of contamination with listeria.

RIDOH said the recalled products were distributed in several states across the country, including Rhode Island.

The following products have been recalled due to the contamination concerns:

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken 8oz (UPC 8 51536 00103 6)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken 16oz (UPC 8 51536 00104 3)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken 24oz (UPC 8 51536 00105 0)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe 8oz (UPC 8 51536 00100 5)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe 16oz (UPC 8 51536 00101 2)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe 24oz (UPC 8 51536 00102 9)

RIDOH said no reports of human or human illness have been associated with this recall.

Pet owners are urged not to feed any of the recalled items to their pets. Any recalled products can be returned for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the product recall can contact Radagast Pet Food, Inc. at 503-736-4649.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018