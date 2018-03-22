Fall River Police investigate suspicious package

By News Staff

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – Police responded to reports of a suspicious package Thursday, before determining there was no safety threat.

Fall River Police received a report of a suspicious package left in the parking lot of a Market Basket grocery store in Fall River around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Responding officers secured a preliminary perimeter before calling in a K-9 unit and members of the Fall River Police Special Operations Division.

The K-9 unit on scene did not detect the presence of any explosive while investigating the area of the suspicious package.

Fall River Police officers then inspected the package and determined there was no threat contained within the box.

Businesses in the area were informed that there was no further safety concern.

The incident is under investigation by Fall River Police.

