Police continue to search for man wanted for exposing self to teens

SEEKONK, MA (WLNE) – The man accused of exposing himself to three teenage girls in a target parking lot in Seekonk is still at large.

Seekonk Police had said the man had been arrested, but it turns out that report was false.

Back on March 20th, three teenage girls came to the Police Department to report suspicious behavior in the parking lot of a Target store at 79 Commerce Way in Seekonk.

The girls reported that while in the store around 8:00 p.m. they noticed a man who appeared to be watching them from a distance. Police said the girls became wary of the man and went to check out at a register. They said the man was still watching them.

Police said as the girls were leaving the parking lot in their vehicle, they saw the man in front of their car about 20 feet away, and that he then exposed himself to them before fleeing the scene.

Seekonk Police say the suspect was identified after performing similar acts in several other towns.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Seekonk Police Department at: 508-336-8123.

