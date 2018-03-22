Seekonk Police seek suspicious man who exposed himself to teens

By News Staff

SEEKONK, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man reportedly exposed himself to three teenage girls Tuesday night in Seekonk.

Seekonk Police say three teenage girls came to the Police Department Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. to report suspicious behavior in the parking lot of a Target store at 79 Commerce Way in Seekonk.

The girls reported that while in the store around 8:00 p.m. they noticed a man who appeared to be watching them from a distance. Police said the girls became wary of the man and went to check out at a register. They said the man was still watching them.

Police said as the girls were leaving the parking lot in their vehicle, they saw the man in front of their car about 20 feet away.

The girls reported that the man exposed himself to them. Police said the girls threatened to call the police, at which point the man fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic man, around 5’6”, medium build, and wearing a knit cap, dark-colored jacket and khaki pants.

Seekonk Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with any information on the incident are asked to call Seekonk Police at 508-336-8123 or email their Tips Line at tips@seekonkpd.com.

