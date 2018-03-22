All About the Buckets All Star Game Gears Up for Bigg

For more information, click here.



The AATB New England basketball charity all star game has risen to join the league of premier showcases highlighting the nation’s TOP talent of future NCAA division one & NBA prospects.

The event is based in Rhode Island and is in the 4th year of existence. With a strong resume of elite alumni currently making an impact in the NCAA & NBA, the magnitude of media impact is now at an all time high, and continuing to show exponential growth.

This year's ALL STAR GAME will be hosted by social media star and basketball influencer - @Filayyyy and will feature other special guest appearances.

Proceeds will go towards the advancement of Camp Errol Scholarships and Training fund.