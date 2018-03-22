What's Next for URI Basketball?

URI Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn announced at a press conference Thursday that a nationwide search for Dan Hurley's replacement as head coach of Rhode Island basketball is now underway.



Bjorn announced only one candidate by name: David Cox, Hurley's associate head coach and "go-to guy" for day-to-day basketball operations until the search is complete.



Cox has a clause in his contract with the University that if he is not named the head coach, URI would owe him additional compensation.



Bjorn also said he has no regrets about the offer he made to try and keep Hurley in Kingston, and said that he's still interested in building an on-campus practice facility for the basketball team.