A Look Back at the Hurley Era at URI

Over the last six seasons, Hurley has resurrected the Rhode Island program. He is the only coach in team history to win both an Atlantic 10 tournament title and an A-10 regular season title. Hurley also is the only person to coach the Rams to wins in two different NCAA Championships, bringing the team to the Round of 32 in each of the last two seasons.

During the 2017-18 season, Rhode Island was ranked in the top 25 of both national polls for the final seven weeks of the regular season, the longest run in program history. The Rams – boosted by a 16-game winning streak – received votes in both polls every week of the entire season, the first time a Rhode Island team has done so.

With an overall mark of 113-82, Hurley ranks fifth in wins in Rhode Island history. Among coaches with at least 100 games coached for the Rams, only Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Frank Keaney has a higher winning percentage (.764). Hurley's 91 victories since 2014-15 are the most over a four-year span in program history.