T.F. Green ranked among top airports in the country

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – T.F. Green Airport has been rated among the top airports in the United States by Money Magazine in a recent study.

A representative of the airport said T.F. Green was ranked 6th best in the country on the magazine’s Top 15 rankings, noting the airport’s 11 on-site restaurants and on-time arrival rate of 82.35% as highlights.

Money Magazine looked at several variables to make their selections, including customer experience ratings from J.D. Power, Travel + Leisure reader reviews, reviewed on-time arrival rates, security delays, and amenities like shops and restaurants available to travelers.

“Here in Rhode Island and throughout the region, it is widely understood what a gem we have in T.F. Green Airport from a standpoint of access and convenience”, said Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation. “We are extremely pleased with this acknowledgment and this ranking nationally.”

Nearby Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, NH was ranked 14th on the same list, which is available to read in full here.

