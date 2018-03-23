Kettle arraigned on video voyeurism charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Kettle arraigned on video voyeurism charges

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)— Former RI State Senator Nicholas Kettle, 27, plead not guilty to video voyeurism charges Friday morning in Kent County Superior Court.

The ex-Coventry lawmaker is accused of taking naked pictures of a then girlfriend, without her knowledge, and sending them to a friend in New Hampshire.

Kettle was released on personal recognizance. Outside of court, his lawyer had no comment on this case.

Kettle is also facing charges, in a separate incident, where he's accused of extorting sex from a state house intern in 2011.

