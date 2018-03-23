Kettle arraigned on video voyeurism charges

By: ABC6 News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)— Former RI State Senator Nicholas Kettle, 27, plead not guilty to video voyeurism charges Friday morning in Kent County Superior Court.

The ex-Coventry lawmaker is accused of taking naked pictures of a then girlfriend, without her knowledge, and sending them to a friend in New Hampshire.

Kettle was released on personal recognizance. Outside of court, his lawyer had no comment on this case.

Kettle is also facing charges, in a separate incident, where he's accused of extorting sex from a state house intern in 2011.

