Latino Public Radio to cease programming on 1290 AM, RI Public R

Latino Public Radio to cease programming on 1290 AM, RI Public Radio to sell station

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Latino Public Radio (LPR) has terminated its Programming Agreement with Rhode Island Public Radio (RIPR) and is set to cease broadcasting at the end of the month.

The stations also agreed to terminate their agreement to transfer ownership of the 1290 AM station to LPR and the station will be put up for sale.

LPR entered into negotiations with RIPR in 2017 to purchase the license on the 1290 AM station, but the parties mutually agreed to terminate the agreement when it became clear that LPR would not be able to secure the funding necessary to complete the sale.

“We regret that the budget realities at Latino Public Radio meant we couldn’t complete the station sale as both parties had hoped,” said Rhode Island Public Radio CEO Torey Malatia. “We’re grateful, though, that they intend to continue reaching their audience online.”

Beginning in April, LPR programming will cease on the 1290 AM signal, but will stream online at liprri.org.

The 1290 AM station will simulcast RIPR broadcasts from their 89.3 FM station until a new buyer is found.

