Body Found in Narragansett Bay

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- Officials are investigating after a body was pulled from the Narragansett Bay near Barrington Friday morning.

Barrington Police first received a call around 7 AM from a boater, saying they had spotted what appeared to be a body floating in the bay.

Barrington and Warren fire departments responded to the call, as well as the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

A staging area was initially set up in Haines Memorial Park in Barrington, but was later moved Colt State Park in Bristol because there is a boat ramp almost directly across from where the body was spotted.

A medical examiner was on scene when the body was recovered just before 10 AM.

At this point, authorities are remaining tight-lipped about the details, but the Department of Environmental Management confirmed to ABC 6 that it was a human body that was found in the water.

Will have more on the story as information becomes available.

