Digital Content Producer

WLNE-TV is seeking a Digital Content Producer. The ideal candidate will be responsible for Digital Sales, Marketing, and the maintenance of ABC6’s desktop and mobile websites, along with its app and social media platforms.

This position reports to the Director of Operations and will work closely with the Sales and Marketing teams to maximize all Digital Sales opportunities and to ensure message and brand consistency.

Candidate may be asked to perform other duties as assigned.

Experience using the Frankly platform is a plus.

Minimum of 3 years digital sales marketing experience is preferred.

Please email resume and cover letter (stating referring source) to: cantonio@abc6.com.

No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.

Cristina Antonio

Business Manager/HR

WLNE ABC6

10 Orms Street

Providence, RI 02904



