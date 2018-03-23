Wareham Police arrest man for possession, intent to distribute c - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Wareham Police arrest man for possession, intent to distribute crack cocaine

By News Staff

WAREHAM, MA (WLNE) – Police arrested a man on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Friday after finding hundreds of dollars worth of crack cocaine in his motel room.

Wareham Police responded to the Village Motel on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around noon on Friday to execute a search warrant regarding the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Wareham Police arrested David Johnson, 44, of Wareham after finding 8 pieces of crack cocaine with a street value of $800 along with a digital scale, multiple glass pipes, a folding knife, and multiple corner-cut sandwich bags, all of which Johnson claimed possession and ownership.

Johnson was arrested without incident and was transported to Wareham Police Department where he was charged with Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) with Intent to Distribute.

