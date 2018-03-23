Video evidence shown in Jorge Depina murder trial

By: Chloe Leshner

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) – An emotional day in court as testimony continues in the trial of a Pawtucket man accused of killing his 10 year old daughter in 2013. Today, videos that the prosecution has been hinting at the entire trial, that they say show him abusing his daughter Aleida, were shown.

Five videos were shown in court today, Jorge Depina sobbing at times.

The judge wouldn’t allow media to record any video or audio.

One video shows Depina putting blue tape over Aleida’s mouth and whipping her with some sort of rope or wire, while she was holding a squat position. Another shows Aleida doing hundreds of squats for more than 10 minutes. Others show her slowly eating and laying on a bed while holding her stomach. Its not clear yet who’s filming the videos.

A Pawtucket detective also testified today, saying they seized the camera and other items after they went back into the house a second time, prompted by what the person who performed the autopsy told them.

“Based on the injury she told us to look for items that can be swung. Hard metal or plastic items that can be used to tie or bind. She told us to think outside of the box for what might not be traditional items you would think could be used,” said Detective David Silva.

He also testified that Depina told police he daughter wasn’t feeling well and only threw up once the day she died, but that didn’t match up with what they found at the house, describing a “river of vomit” going down the driveway.

The defense hasn’t denied that Depina abused his daughter but say there are other factors, specifically an injury that happened when Aleida fell off of a bike, that caused her death.

Two more videos will be shown when the trial starts back up on Monday.

