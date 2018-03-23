Attleboro firefighters help deliver baby in back of ambulance - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Attleboro firefighters help deliver baby in back of ambulance

By: Rachael Perry

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) —Two Attleboro firefighters helped a woman deliver a healthy baby girl while on the way to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., the crew was called to take a woman in labor to the hospital.

“The woman was transported to an ambulance, and while on the way to the hospital, firefighters Ryan Bielawa and Cameron Eames helped to deliver a healthy baby girl,” said Benjamin Paulin with the Attleboro Fire Department. “For both Bielawa and Eames, this was their first time delivering a baby."

Officials said both mother and baby are doing fine when they checked in on Friday. They were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.  

"Some firefighters go their whole career without delivering a bat, so I'm sure that this is something they will never forget," said Attleboro Fire Chief Lachance. "Thanks to their quick response and actions the healthy baby girl was delivered safely."

